Israel has planned to expand its military presence and ground invasion up to 8 kilometres inside Lebanese territory, Israeli media has reported.
According to Channel 14, the Israeli army has already begun establishing 18 new military sites inside Lebanon, some located deep inside Lebanese territory.
The report said discussions among Israeli officials have reached a decision to maintain full control of Lebanese territory up to the Litani River, "and even beyond it in some areas."
The decision includes "moving the Israeli army's operational defence line into Lebanese territory, at least 8 kilometres from the international border," it added.
The Litani River is Lebanon's main river, flowing through the Bekaa Valley between the country's mountain ranges.
Israel has pounded Lebanon with air strikes and launched a ground invasion in southern Lebanon since March 2.
Lebanese authorities say at least 1,072 people have since been killed and 2,966 wounded in Israeli attacks.
The current escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli war on Iran, which has killed over 1,340 people since February 28.
Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, saying they are aimed at US military assets.