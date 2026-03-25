Israel has planned to expand its military presence and ground invasion up to 8 kilometres inside Lebanese territory, Israeli media has reported.

According to Channel 14, the Israeli army has already begun establishing 18 new military sites inside Lebanon, some located deep inside Lebanese territory.

The report said discussions among Israeli officials have reached a decision to maintain full control of Lebanese territory up to the Litani River, "and even beyond it in some areas."

The decision includes "moving the Israeli army's operational defence line into Lebanese territory, at least 8 kilometres from the international border," it added.

The Litani River is Lebanon's main river, flowing through the Bekaa Valley between the country's mountain ranges.