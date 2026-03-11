An Iranian women's football team member who sought sanctuary in Australia has changed her mind after speaking with teammates, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said on Wednesday.

Seven members of Iran's visiting women's football team had claimed asylum in Australia after they were branded "traitors" at home over a pre-match protest.

One player and a support staff member sought sanctuary in emotional scenes before the team flew from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday evening. They joined five other athletes who had already claimed asylum.

Burke said in parliament on Wednesday that he had since been told one of the team members "had spoken to some of the team mates that left and changed their mind".

"She had been advised by her team mates and encouraged to contact the Iranian embassy," he said.

"As a result of that it meant the Iranian embassy now knew the location of where everybody was."