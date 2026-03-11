WORLD
Iranian women's football team member decides against seeking asylum in Australia
The players' refusal to sing Iran’s anthem before a match against South Korea was reported as defiance, and the players were branded 'wartime traitors' in Iranian media.
The remaining players have been moved from a safe house to another location, an official said. / AFP
An Iranian women's football team member who sought sanctuary in Australia has changed her mind after speaking with teammates, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said on Wednesday.

Seven members of Iran's visiting women's football team had claimed asylum in Australia after they were branded "traitors" at home over a pre-match protest.

One player and a support staff member sought sanctuary in emotional scenes before the team flew from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday evening. They joined five other athletes who had already claimed asylum.

Burke said in parliament on Wednesday that he had since been told one of the team members "had spoken to some of the team mates that left and changed their mind".

"She had been advised by her team mates and encouraged to contact the Iranian embassy," he said.

"As a result of that it meant the Iranian embassy now knew the location of where everybody was."

The remaining players have been moved from a safe house to another location, he said.

The travelling squad arrived in Malaysia early on Wednesday morning after flying out from Sydney, AFP photos at Kuala Lumpur International Airport showed.

There were fears male staff accompanying the team might try to prevent other women from seeking asylum.

Burke said each player was separated from the squad at Sydney Airport and given time to mull the offer in private.

Australian officials had "made sure this was her decision" he said, referring to the Iran team member who had changed her mind.

SOURCE:AFP
