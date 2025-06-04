Türkiye’s Trade Ministry has announced that the “positive agenda” in trade relations with the European Union is continuing to expand, with the deepening partnership reflected in robust bilateral trade figures.

The announcement came on Wednesday after Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat met with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on the sidelines of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris, where they discussed the evolving global trade landscape and how Türkiye–EU economic ties can adapt and strengthen in response.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye urges EU to update Customs Union, ease Schengen restrictions

Dialogue to intensify in Ankara

According to the ministry, both parties agreed to convene the second meeting of the High-Level Trade Dialogue on July 1, 2025, in Ankara, with participation from the business community and civil society.

The ministerial-level mechanism aims to advance concrete cooperation proposals and resolve key trade issues, including visa-related obstacles faced by Turkish entrepreneurs in the EU’s Schengen Zone.

The agenda also covered bilateral trade priorities, developments in the Customs Union framework, and efforts to overcome mutual trade barriers — areas where notable progress has been made over the past two years.