AFRICA
1 min read
12 dead, dozens hurt as a bus overturns and passengers are thrown on a highway in South Africa
No other vehicle was involved in the crash and officials weren’t yet able to determine the cause.
00:00
12 dead, dozens hurt as a bus overturns and passengers are thrown on a highway in South Africa
Emergency crews were trying to lift the bus back onto its wheels to see if any more victims were trapped un derneath it / AP
March 11, 2025

A bus overturned on a highway on Tuesday and passengers were thrown out of it, killing at least 12 people and injuring 45 in the South African city of Johannesburg, emergency services said.

Emergency crews were trying to lift the bus back onto its wheels to see if any more victims were trapped un derneath it, said William Nthladi, a spokesperson for the city’s Ekurhuleni Emergency Management.

“On arrival we found patients lying across the road," Nthladi said.

The early-morning crash happened on a highway near Johannesburg’s main O.R. Tambo International Airport. The bus was lying on its side near the edge of the highway. It had been transporting people from the township or Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, officials said.

RECOMMENDED

Nthladi said 12 people were declared dead at the scene of the crash by paramedics.

Nthladi said he also couldn’t give exact details on the extent of the injuries but said they ranged from serious to critical.

The driver was among those taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating and the crash was being treated as a crime scene because of the fatalities, Nthladi said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc