While millions go to bed hungry, 1.3 billion tonnes of food, or roughly one-third of all food produced globally, is wasted every year, according to the UN’s food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP).

Annually, that’s about 170kg of food thrown away per person — enough to feed the world’s hungry several times over.

Food loss is largely driven by poor storage and transport, causing large amounts to spoil before it reaches shelves, while overbuying and high consumption fuel waste at the consumer level.