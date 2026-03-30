ENVIRONMENT & CLIMATE ACTION
1 min read
World’s biggest food wasters
1.3 billion tonnes of food, about one-third of all food produced globally, is thrown away every year.
World’s biggest food wasters
Producer: Asena Bosnak, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
March 30, 2026

While millions go to bed hungry, 1.3 billion tonnes of food, or roughly one-third of all food produced globally, is wasted every year, according to the UN’s food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP).

Annually, that’s about 170kg of food thrown away per person — enough to feed the world’s hungry several times over.

Food loss is largely driven by poor storage and transport, causing large amounts to spoil before it reaches shelves, while overbuying and high consumption fuel waste at the consumer level.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, data from 2024 showed that over 295 million people across 53 countries and regions faced various levels of acute hunger that year, with children among the most vulnerable. 

According to WFP figures, around 43 million children are facing severe hunger worldwide and more than three million children die each year from hunger-related causes.

Here’s a look at which countries are generating the most food waste.

Explore
Dozens killed in deadly gold mine attack in South Sudan
G7 ministers vow decisive action to stabilise global energy market
How Iran war could strangle global trade through Bab al Mandeb
NATO intercepts a ballistic missile launched from Iran entering Turkish airspace
Italy to deploy Turkish-made TB3 drones from aircraft carrier
Europe faces COVID‑level economic fallout as Iran war escalates: Germany
Airlines cancel more flights as Iran war cripples Middle East hubs
Heavy rain, floods kill dozens in Afghanistan, Pakistan
US renews warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz closure
Russia pledges energy support to Cuba as fuel crisis worsens
Spain denies US airspace for Iran war, flags risk of wider Mideast escalation
Iran defies Lebanon, says envoy will stay in Beirut despite expulsion
This is how Israel is systematically killing health workers under the cover of war in Lebanon
Israel kills Palestinian in occupied West Bank, illegal settlers steal local livestock: report
Israel parliament to vote on bill imposing death penalty for Palestinian prisoners