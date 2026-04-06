More than a month into the US-Israeli war against Iran, American military losses have begun to accumulate, forcing the White House to seek the largest expansion in military spending since World War II.

The proposal will take defence spending to $1.5 trillion, up 42 percent from a year ago. The budget plan comes with simultaneous cuts across domestic agencies that handle climate, housing and education programmes.

Separately, the Pentagon is seeking an additional $200 billion for the war in Iran, whose incremental cost through March 19 had already clocked in between $16.2 billion and $23.4 billion.

The damage to US military hardware seems to have shattered Washington’s early confidence that Tehran’s military capabilities stood obliterated.

What began on February 28 with a statement from US President Donald Trump that he could “ end it in two or three days ” seems to have settled into a war of attrition , where Iran is attempting to wear down the US by inflicting small doses of nonstop military and economic losses.

In more than a month since the beginning of the war, Iran has not only survived but mounted a number of successful retaliatory strikes against US, Israeli and Arab targets.

Meanwhile, Tehran has restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman through which roughly one-fifth of global oil trade passes.

Iran’s strategy has triggered a global energy crisis, sending oil prices well above $100 a barrel and raising the spectre of inflation worldwide.

Experts say that while US air power retains overwhelming advantages, even the numerically small losses point to a flaw in American assumptions about Iranian defence systems.

Ozan Ahmet Cetin, a non-resident research fellow at the Washington DC-based think tank SETA, tells TRT World that battlefield successes by the US have not translated into the decisive political outcome it once envisioned.

“Operationally, the US has achieved substantial success… But even the most capable air force does not operate without friction, losses, or setbacks,” he says.

The confirmed US military losses include one F-15E fighter jet shot down, a second combat loss of an A-10 attack aircraft, reported damage to an F-35 , an F/A-18 incident whose details remain unclear, and roughly a dozen Reaper drones destroyed.

At least 13 US troops have so far been killed in the war and hundreds others have been injured.

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Against the scale of operations – more than 13,000 combat flights and strikes on over 12,000 targets – the combined loss-and-damage rate remains well below 0.04 percent, according to Mauro Gilli, professor of military strategy and technology at Berlin’s Hertie School.

Gilli tells TRT World that these figures do not necessarily signal a fundamental flaw in US doctrine.

“Air superiority does not mean zero risk. It means the ability to operate systematically while denying the same to the adversary,” he says.

He points to the successful US combat search-and-rescue mission deep inside Iran that recovered the F-15E crew as stronger evidence of dominance than the losses themselves.

Iranian forces, by contrast, could only approach the crash site by land.

Yet both analysts acknowledge that residual threats remain.

Iran’s mobile air defences and man-portable systems, hidden and redeployed across mountainous terrain, force US pilots into riskier low-altitude flights, exposing them to threats that can’t be fully eliminated, Gilli says.

Cetin insists that the lesson is not that American air power has failed. “The lesson is that air dominance and force protection have to be treated as active problems every day in a war like this,” he says.

Losses on economic front

Initial US pronouncements had projected a far quicker end to the war via regime change. But Tehran’s survival beyond a month of full-blown war has belied the US narrative.

In addition to limiting maritime traffic, Iran has hit targets in Israel and Arab countries hosting US forces well into the second month of the war.

Analysts say the war’s economic toll is compounding the military one.