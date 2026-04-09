NATO must adapt to the realities of structural warfare by adopting a strong, holistic approach and focusing on robust crisis management, Türkiye’s Head of Communications has said.

Highlighting differences in defence strategies among member states, Burhanettin Duran noted that these variations often lead to disagreements within the Alliance.

“NATO must reshape itself for modern structural warfare, focusing on resilience, effective deterrence and robust crisis management,” he said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference titled "NATO's Ankara Moment: Strategic Positioning for a Resilient Alliance" in the Turkish capital, he said Türkiye has the capacity to contribute significantly to the Alliance.

“Türkiye, in this regard, has the strength and capability to make major contributions to NATO, just as it has in the past and plans to continue doing in the future,” he added.

Türkiye in NATO

Noting how the Alliance has evolved over the decades, Burhanettin Duran stressed that NATO was originally founded to counter the Soviet threat and successfully fulfilled its mission following the end of the Cold War.