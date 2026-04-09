TÜRKİYE
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NATO must 'transform' to face modern structural warfare challenges: Türkiye's Head of Communications
Burhanettin Duran says NATO needs to focus on stronger deterrence and robust crisis management, while Türkiye continues to foster peace across multiple regions.
NATO must 'transform' to face modern structural warfare challenges: Türkiye's Head of Communications
The "NATO's Ankara Time" conference, by Türkiye's Communications Directorate and SETA, has taken place on April 9 2026. / AA
April 9, 2026

NATO must adapt to the realities of structural warfare by adopting a strong, holistic approach and focusing on robust crisis management, Türkiye’s Head of Communications has said.

Highlighting differences in defence strategies among member states, Burhanettin Duran noted that these variations often lead to disagreements within the Alliance.

“NATO must reshape itself for modern structural warfare, focusing on resilience, effective deterrence and robust crisis management,” he said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference titled "NATO's Ankara Moment: Strategic Positioning for a Resilient Alliance" in the Turkish capital, he said Türkiye has the capacity to contribute significantly to the Alliance.

“Türkiye, in this regard, has the strength and capability to make major contributions to NATO, just as it has in the past and plans to continue doing in the future,” he added.

Türkiye in NATO

Noting how the Alliance has evolved over the decades, Burhanettin Duran stressed that NATO was originally founded to counter the Soviet threat and successfully fulfilled its mission following the end of the Cold War.

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He warned that the world today faces a multi-dimensional and complex rupture in the international order.

“NATO, again, is now under pressure to transform its approach,” Duran said.

Pointing to contemporary crises, he highlighted conflicts in Ukraine, the US-Israel war on Iran and tensions across the Middle East.

Duran also underscored Türkiye’s strategic role and its 360-degree security perspective.

“Türkiye, in this process, has worked not just to secure its own borders but also to strengthen peace and security across the region and the world,” he said.

He cited Ankara’s diplomatic initiatives under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, saying that Türkiye played a constructive role in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine and in achieving a just solution to the Karabakh crisis.

Beyond its region, Türkiye has actively promoted peace in Africa, mediating between warring parties to foster stability across the continent.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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