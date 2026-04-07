The Palestinian foreign ministry called on Monday for urgent international sanctions on illegal Israeli occupiers and the settlement system following attacks on two villages south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the “terrorist attacks by settlers” in the villages of Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya and Qusra earlier in the day.​​​​​​​ Dozens of illegal Israeli occupiers attacked the two villages before dawn, setting fire to homes and vehicles and injuring 10 Palestinians, according to Anadolu’s correspondents.

The ministry said the burning of homes and vehicles constituted “organised and repeated crimes directed by the occupation state” aimed at imposing a coercive environment to drive Palestinians from their land through organised terror.

It said the attacks serve Israeli settlement expansion and ethnic cleansing plans, accusing Israeli authorities of providing protection and facilitation to the illegal armed occupier groups behind the assaults.

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The ministry called for urgent international action “beyond condemnation,” including clear and binding sanctions on the settlement system and the designation of occupier militias on international terrorism lists.