Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that no framework that excludes the main regional actors can respond to the search for peace and security.

Speaking at a dinner held in honour of the 152nd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on Thursday, Erdogan said: “No framework excluding main regional actors can deliver peace and security in the region.”

He also said the international system established by the victors of World War II now faces a “major crisis of legitimacy.”

On Palestine, Erdogan called on all parliamentarians to unite efforts to implement a two-state solution as soon as possible, describing it as the only formula for a just and lasting peace.