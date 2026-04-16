Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that no framework that excludes the main regional actors can respond to the search for peace and security.
Speaking at a dinner held in honour of the 152nd General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on Thursday, Erdogan said: “No framework excluding main regional actors can deliver peace and security in the region.”
He also said the international system established by the victors of World War II now faces a “major crisis of legitimacy.”
On Palestine, Erdogan called on all parliamentarians to unite efforts to implement a two-state solution as soon as possible, describing it as the only formula for a just and lasting peace.
“Based on equal partnership, Türkiye’s Africa policy is gaining strength with growing support from African nations,” he said.
Erdogan also said Türkiye supports all diplomatic efforts to end instability in Sudan.