October 7, 2023 , is a day whose meaning and effects remain central to how the events of two years ago are interpreted, and whose occurrence continues to influence the present.



The event remains beset by controversy, unanswered questions, and disputed facts:



Should the attack be viewed primarily as an act of Palestinian resistance , harkening back to Israel’s refusal (and that of its supporters) to respect the outcome of the Hamas victory in the internationally monitored 2006 elections?



Or did the attack come as a response to prolonged repression under apartheid policies, including the harsh, arbitrary, and punitive siege described by prominent Western officials as ‘the world’s largest open-air prison,’ further aggravated by periodic Israeli military incursions in Gaza, causing civilian deaths and widespread destruction?



Or is October 7 best remembered as an unprovoked attack that exhibited the “barbaric nature of Hamas” and indeed of the entire Palestinian population of Gaza, as the Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, declared ?



Or was Israel forewarned and allowed the attack to occur to create the staging ground for concluding the Zionist Project of ‘Greater Israel ’ involving extending Israel’s territorial sovereignty to the Palestinian territories of Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem, and in the process, inducing masses of terrorised Palestinians to leave and burying forever Palestine’s statehood aspirations?



Or, most conclusively, was Israel’s response to October 7 a genocidal campaign enacted in real time, revealing the complicity of leading liberal democracies of Europe and North America and the weakness of international law and the UN with respect to the enforcement of law and accountability of wrongdoers?

Against this uncertainty, one can trace the evolution of responses to October 7, shifting over time across international reactions to the ongoing violence and devastation, as well as the positions adopted by Israel, Hamas, the US, and its European partners.



Instead of the tensions between support for, and opposition to, Israel’s behaviour, the focus moved to a feverish search for a diplomatic outcome that achieves a ceasefire, prisoner exchanges, with assurances of impunity for the wrongdoers on both sides.

Whether this present stage will be remembered two years from now as the time genocide ended, or merely paused, is the haunting question that casts a dark shadow over current speculations.



A tentative future seems linked to whether the US Government will support Israel’s formula for ending the conflict or whether it will use its leverage to seek an accommodation of the adversaries that constrains Israeli ambitions and supports Palestinian rights.



Reviewing salient developments from 2023 and 2025 may help illuminate this uncertainty.

Stage I: Months after October 7 - Israel gets the benefit of the doubt

Despite Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, using genocidal language in their immediate responses to the attack, the term ‘genocide’ was taboo in describing Israel’s actions.



Netanyahu invoked the Bible to justify responding to attacks on Jews as the ancient Israelites did against Amalek. That is, genocidally by killing every Amalek man, woman, and child, and even livestock.



Gallant declared, in these oft-quoted words of a decree issued on October 9: “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel...We are fighting human animals and we’re acting accordingly.”



Given the indiscriminate devastation that followed, including targeting legally prohibited sites, like hospitals , schools, places of worship, and heritage, humanitarian delivery convoys, and UNRWA shelters, Gallant’s genocidal words of intent were reflected in the tactics employed.