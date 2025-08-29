US President Donald Trump has moved to cut $5 billion of congressionally-approved foreign aid, the White House said, raising the likelihood of a federal shutdown as Democrats oppose the policy.

The cuts target programmes of the Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development, Trump wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives.

The president "will always put AMERICA FIRST," the White House Office of Management and Budget said on Friday, releasing a copy of the letter on social media.

Trump has effectively dismantled USAID, the chief US foreign aid agency, since taking office.

Founded in 1961 as John F. Kennedy sought to leverage aid to win over the developing world in the Cold War, USAID has been incorporated into the State Department after Secretary of State Marco Rubio slashed 85 percent of its programming.

Rubio welcomed Trump's move as part of "rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse from the US government, saving American workers billions of dollars."

Chuck Schumer, who leads the Democratic minority in the US Senate, described Trump's little-known legislative tactic, technically known as a pocket rescission, as illegal.

"It's clear neither Trump nor Congressional Republicans have any plan to avoid a painful and entirely unnecessary shutdown," he said.

Some moderate Republican also expressed their opposition to Trump's effort to stop spending already approved by lawmakers.