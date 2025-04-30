Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi, who was arrested by US immigration authorities earlier this month at his citizenship interview, has expressed defiance after a federal judge ordered his release on bail.

Speaking outside a courthouse in Vermont on Wednesday, Mahdawi addressed US President Donald Trump and his government, which has moved to revoke foreign students' visas over their involvement in pro-Palestine protests.

"I am not afraid of you," Mahdawi said, and then joined the assembled crowd in chanting "no fear."

"If there is no fear. What is it replaced with? Love, love is our way."

Mahdawi, 34, was arrested on April 14 as he was attending an interview to become a US citizen, according to court filings.

A Palestinian born in the occupied West Bank, Mahdawi has been a legal US permanent resident since 2015, was set to graduate next month and planned to attend a Columbia master's program this fall, court filings said.

He is the co-founder of a Palestinian student group at Columbia alongside Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of the movement who Trump has also been trying to expel since his March arrest.

"What did they do to me? They arrested me. What's the reason? Because I raised my voice and I said no to war, yes to peace," Mahdawi said.

A judge had previously ordered Mahdawi not to be removed from Vermont, after immigration authorities quickly transferred other students detained under the Trump administration's crackdown to other jurisdictions.

Federal agents had attempted to fly Mahdawi to Louisiana on the day he was arrested, but they were late for the flight, according to court documents.

'McCarthyism'

Khalil on the other hand was transferred to Louisiana shortly after his March 8 arrest, and an immigration judge there ruled earlier this month that he could be deported. His legal challenge remains ongoing.

Mahdawi, in challenging his removal, has accused the Trump administration of violating his constitutional rights to free speech and due process, arguments Judge Geoffrey Crawford in Vermont found convincing.

"Mahdawi has presented sufficient evidence that his speech was protected under the First Amendment," Crawford said in his ruling.