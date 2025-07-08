Archaeologists are continuing excavations at the ancient city of Troy in northwestern Türkiye, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a history spanning 5,500 years, aiming to uncover new evidence connected to the legendary Trojan War.

The ongoing 2025 excavation season, supported by the minister of Turkish Culture and Tourism, sponsored by Istanbul Steel and Iron Industries Inc. (ICDAS), is conducted in collaboration with the Governorship of Canakkale, Canakkale Onsekiz Mart University, and Tevfikiye village administration.

Led by archaeologist and academic Rustem Aslan, this year’s excavations focus on accessing the destruction layer of the Late Bronze Age, widely associated with the Trojan War, to uncover artefacts linked to warfare.

Despite it being early in this season’s work, the team has already discovered 3,500-year-old sling stones in front of a palace structure dating to Troy Phase 6. These finds offer valuable insights into Bronze Age defence and attack strategies.

Aslan said that this year’s efforts under the “Legacy for the Future Project” will focus on two separate excavation areas.

Referring to earlier discoveries from the Late Bronze Age — often identified as “Homer’s Troy” — that include arrowheads and weapons found near the palace and city walls, Aslan said the goal is to reach the destruction layer associated with the war.

Noting that the Trojan War has fascinated archaeologists since the 19th century, inspiring decades of research to uncover concrete evidence of the conflict, over the last three to four years, studies focusing on this period have intensified.

Aslan emphasised that Troy is a multi-layered mound preserving remains from many eras, including skeletons from the Eastern Roman period and artefacts from later occupations found in previous excavations.

Archaeological research at Troy began in 1863 with Frank Calvert and continued officially with Heinrich Schliemann in 1871, followed by Wilhelm Dorpfeld and Carl Blegen.

Searching for archaeological signs of war

Aslan shared that identifying clear traces of war in archaeology remains a significant challenge.