US President Donald Trump on Friday maintained that Washington will “get” Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, which he has been calling ' nuclear dust,' without giving Tehran any funds.

"The USA will get all nuclear 'dust,' created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form," he said on his Truth Social platform, referring to the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites that he ordered in June 2025.

His comments came minutes after the Axios news website reported that Trump is mulling unfreezing $20 billion in blocked Iranian funding in return for Tehran handing over its uranium stockpile.

Asked earlier about the report, the White House told Anadolu that "Only announcements from President Trump or the White House - not anonymous sources - should be taken as fact."

"Productive conversations with Iran continue, but we will not negotiate via the press," spokesperson Anna Kelly said.

Meanwhile, NewsNation's correspondent Kellie Meyer wrote on her X account: "I just spoke with President Trump on the phone from Las Vegas, and I asked him about the stream of Truth social posts he has been sharing.