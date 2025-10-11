WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Hamas will repel aggression if Israel resumes war
Senior official calls the proposal for group members to leave Gaza "absurd," saying negotiations over phase two of the plan will be complex.
Hamas will repel aggression if Israel resumes war
Official said the group would not take part in the formal signing of the Gaza deal in Egypt. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 11, 2025

Hamas is ready to fight back if US President Trump's ceasefire deal unravels and Israel resumes its war in Gaza, a senior official told AFP.

"We hope that we will not return to (war), but our Palestinian people and the resistance force will undoubtedly confront and use all their capabilities to repel this aggression if this battle is imposed," political bureau member Hossam Badran said on Saturday.

Badran added that negotiations over phase two of Trump's Gaza peace plan will be complex and difficult.

"The second phase of the Trump plan, as it is clear from the points themselves, contains many complexities and difficulties."

He also said the group would not take part in the formal signing of the Gaza deal in Egypt.

RECOMMENDED

"The matter of the official signing, we will not be involved," adding that Hamas "acted principally through Qatari and Egyptian mediators" during ceasefire talks in Egypt.

Talking about the proposal for Hamas members to leave Gaza under the peace plan, a senior official said:

"Expelling Palestinians, whether they're Hamas members or not, from their land is absurd and nonsense."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia