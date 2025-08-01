TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye emerges 'positively' in light of new US tariffs: ministry
"This situation creates a significant advantage for Türkiye compared to many countries, especially in Asia and Latin America," the Turkish Trade Ministry says.
Türkiye emerged 'positively' in light of new US tariffs: Trade Ministry / AA
August 1, 2025

Türkiye has emerged "positively" by being included in the lowest 15 percent tier in the new US tariff rates, showing that the US considers it a balanced and positive trading partner, with Turkish exporters maintaining their global market competitiveness, said Türkiye's Trade Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement on Friday that under the new tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, tariff increases ranging from 15 percent to 50 percent are coming into force worldwide.

"This situation creates a significant advantage for Türkiye compared to many countries, especially Asian and Latin American countries," the ministry said.

It emphasised that countries that do not have a trade agreement with the US will face higher tariffs on products they export to the US from now on.

The statement noted that the US decided to impose a new 50 percent tariff on steel products on copper, steel, and aluminium exporters, but that this was limited to products such as copper pipes and cables.

The statement also said that products such as refined copper, ore, and concentrate are excluded from the tariff.

"This sudden change has led to a price drop and oversupply in US copper markets. Among the US's key trade partners with whom it has yet to reach an agreement are Canada, Mexico, Thailand, and some Far Eastern countries, including India. The tariffs on India will be imposed with additional fines," it said.

The ministry also emphasised that intensive diplomatic and technical discussions are underway between Turkish and US officials on tariffs applied to strategic sectors such as steel, automotive, and copper.

"Negotiations seeking to lower rates favorably to Türkiye are ongoing and constructive. Our contacts are also ongoing to ensure an opening that meets our expectations, particularly for our textile and apparel sectors," it said.

The statement stressed that Türkiye's priority is to ensure that foreign trade with the US progresses within a "predictable, fair, and sustainable" framework.

"As evidenced by the recent executive order issued by the US president, Türkiye is among the countries where the negotiation process is progressing positively, demonstrating the strengthening of mutual dialogue and cooperation in bilateral trade ties," it added.

SOURCE:AA
