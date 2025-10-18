US President Donald Trump has announced that he commuted the prison sentence of former New York congressman George Santos, according to media reports.

Santos was convicted last year after pleading guilty to charges of committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors said his actions were part of a years-long scheme, which Santos used to prey upon the campaign finance system and his own Republican party, donors and family members to enrich himself.

Santos was sentenced in April to more than seven years in prison.

Trump said he signed commutation papers on Friday that would immediately release Santos from prison.

"George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!"

A senior White House official told news outlets that the president decided to commute Santos' sentence after "many people wrote to him about it."