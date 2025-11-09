MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Syria's al Sharaa, IMF chief discuss potential cooperation to boost Syria's economic development
The two sides discussed possible frameworks for collaboration between Syria and the IMF to enhance growth and promote economic reform, according to SANA.
Syria's al Sharaa, IMF chief discuss potential cooperation to boost Syria's economic development
Al Sharaa's visit to the US is the first by a Syrian president since the country's independence in 1946. / AA
November 9, 2025

Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed potential cooperation to boost Syria's economic development.

Al Sharaa and Georgieva met at the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the two sides discussed "possible frameworks for collaboration between Syria and the IMF to enhance growth and promote economic reform."

Al Sharaa arrived in Washington late Saturday from Brazil, where he attended the COP30 climate summit.

Last Tuesday, White House spokesperson Caroline Lavitte said President Donald Trump will meet al Sharaa on Monday, describing the move as "historic" following the US president's decision to lift sanctions on Syria.

RECOMMENDED

Trump and al Sharaa are expected to discuss bilateral and regional matters, foremost among them the lifting of US sanctions on Syria.

Last week, the US State Department expressed support for Congress's repeal of the Caesar Act, which imposed sanctions on Syria.

Al Sharaa's visit to the US is the first by a Syrian president since the country's independence in 1946.

RelatedTRT World - Syria's al Sharaa lands in US for meeting with Trump
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’