Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed potential cooperation to boost Syria's economic development.

Al Sharaa and Georgieva met at the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the two sides discussed "possible frameworks for collaboration between Syria and the IMF to enhance growth and promote economic reform."

Al Sharaa arrived in Washington late Saturday from Brazil, where he attended the COP30 climate summit.

Last Tuesday, White House spokesperson Caroline Lavitte said President Donald Trump will meet al Sharaa on Monday, describing the move as "historic" following the US president's decision to lift sanctions on Syria.