SPORT
2 min read
AFCON 2025 hosts Morocco secure knockout-stage place with a win over Zambia as Hakimi returns
The Lions of Atlas now wait to find out the identity of their opponents in the last 16 over the weekend, which will be one of the four best third-placed finishers.
AFCON 2025 hosts Morocco secure knockout-stage place with a win over Zambia as Hakimi returns
Defeat meant Zambia were eliminated, as they finished bottom of the group with two points, behind Comoros on goal difference. / Reuters
December 29, 2025

The African Cup of Nations hosts Morocco have secured their ticket to the knockout stage with a 3-0 win over Zambia, in a match that saw the return of Achraf Hakimi from injury.

Morocco forward Ayoub El Kaabi netted a double, and midfield maestro Brahim Diaz added another, giving a convincing performance after an uninspiring draw against Mali.

Defeat meant Zambia were eliminated, as they finished bottom of the group with two points, behind Comoros on goal difference.

RelatedTRT World - Salah gives 10-man Egypt 1st AFCON 2025 knockout stage ticket with win against feisty South Africa

Hakimi returns

RECOMMENDED

Morocco captain, and recently crowned African Footballer of the Year, Hakimi came on to great acclaim as a 64th-minute substitute and had a beaming smile on his face in his first outing since suffering an ankle injury in the Champions League almost eight weeks ago.

Hakimi's participation in the tournament had been in doubt, but his recovery was completed sooner than expected, with praise from his coach for his application in the rehabilitation process.

The Paris Saint-Germain right back was inches away from a fairytale goal in the 81st minute as a stabbed effort with the outside of the boot looked bound for the net, only for Mwanza to make a full-stretch save.

The Lions of Atlas now wait to find out the identity of their opponents in the last 16 over the weekend, which will be one of the four best third-placed finishers.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar