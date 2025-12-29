Morocco captain, and recently crowned African Footballer of the Year, Hakimi came on to great acclaim as a 64th-minute substitute and had a beaming smile on his face in his first outing since suffering an ankle injury in the Champions League almost eight weeks ago.

Hakimi's participation in the tournament had been in doubt, but his recovery was completed sooner than expected, with praise from his coach for his application in the rehabilitation process.

The Paris Saint-Germain right back was inches away from a fairytale goal in the 81st minute as a stabbed effort with the outside of the boot looked bound for the net, only for Mwanza to make a full-stretch save.

The Lions of Atlas now wait to find out the identity of their opponents in the last 16 over the weekend, which will be one of the four best third-placed finishers.