Around seven in 10 people in Sudan are now living in poverty, UN Development Programme has said, nearly twice as many as before the war between the army and paramilitary forces broke out three years ago.
"Before the war, we were probably looking (at) around 38 percent of people living in poverty, and now we are estimating about 70 percent," said the UN Development Programme's Sudan representative Luca Renda on Tuesday, as the agency released a new report on poverty timed to coincide with the anniversary of the start of the war.
The figures Renda cited were based on a poverty line of about $4 a day, while at least a quarter of the population is believed to be surviving on less than half that, he said.
Conditions are particularly severe in some of the worst-affected areas, including parts of southern Kordofan, now the war's main battleground, and North Darfur, where as many as 70 to 75 percent of people are living in deprivation, Renda added.
‘Systematic erosion of a country's future’
Now in its fourth year, the war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced more than 11 million, and thrust several areas into hunger and famine.
Donors are due to gather in Berlin on Wednesday for an international conference on the conflict, aimed at reviving faltering peace talks and mobilising aid for one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.
"Three years into this conflict, we are not just facing a crisis — we are witnessing the systematic erosion of a country's future," Renda said.
21 million facing acute food insecurity
The UNDP report found that nearly seven million people were pushed into extreme poverty in 2023 alone, while average incomes have fallen to levels last seen in 1992. Extreme poverty rates are now worse than in the 1980s, according to the report.
"These figures are not abstract," Renda said. "They reflect families torn apart, children out of school, livelihoods lost, and a generation whose prospects are steadily diminishing."
More than 21 million people in Sudan face acute food insecurity, while two-thirds of the population urgently needs assistance, according to the UN.
Analysts, meanwhile, see little sign of de-escalation, with fighting intensifying in the Kordofan region and Blue Nile state, the UN said.