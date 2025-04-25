WORLD
Russian general killed in car bomb blast near Moscow
Kiev had in some cases claimed responsibility but has not commented on Friday's attack.
April 25, 2025

An explosive device ripped through a parked car near Moscow on Friday, killing a senior Russian general, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said, adding it had launched a murder probe.

Authorities named General-lieutenant Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the main operational directorate of the military's General Staff, as the victim.

Investigators said they had opened a probe into murder and smuggling explosives after the VW Golf blew up outside a block of flats in the town of Balashikha, east of Moscow.

Images from the scene posted on social media showed a blaze that gutted a car.

The Agentstvo investigative news site, citing leaked information, said Moskalik lived in Balashikha, but the car was not registered to him.

Security camera footage posted by the Izvestia newspaper showed a massive explosion, sending fragments flying into the air. The blast happens just as someone can be seen walking towards the car.

The "blast was caused by the triggering of an improvised explosive device" packed with metal fragments designed to cause maximum harm, investigators said.

According to the Kremlin website, Moskalik was a Russian military representative at the "Normandy format" talks on Ukraine in 2015, amid the conflict between Kiev and Russian-backed separatists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made him general-lieutenant in 2021.

The blast appeared to be similar to previous attacks on Russians linked to Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine.

Kiev had in some cases claimed responsibility but has not commented on Friday's attack.

