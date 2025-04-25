An explosive device ripped through a parked car near Moscow on Friday, killing a senior Russian general, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said, adding it had launched a murder probe.

Authorities named General-lieutenant Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the main operational directorate of the military's General Staff, as the victim.

Investigators said they had opened a probe into murder and smuggling explosives after the VW Golf blew up outside a block of flats in the town of Balashikha, east of Moscow.

Images from the scene posted on social media showed a blaze that gutted a car.

The Agentstvo investigative news site, citing leaked information, said Moskalik lived in Balashikha, but the car was not registered to him.