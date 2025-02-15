WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Hamas: No migration except to Jerusalem
"This is our response to all calls for displacement and eradication," said Hamas in response to displacement calls by US President Trump.
00:00
Hamas: No migration except to Jerusalem
Members of the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, take security measures as Israeli captives being handed over to the Red Cross teams, within the 6th round of hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Yunis, Gaza. / AA Archive
February 15, 2025

Hamas reaffirmed that the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza will only occur through negotiations and in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, emphasising that Palestinian migration should be directed solely toward Jerusalem.

"The release of the sixth batch of enemy prisoners confirms that their freedom is only possible through negotiations and adherence to the terms of the ceasefire agreement," Hamas said in a statement on Saturday.

The group underscored that the presence of images of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and large crowds during the handover was a renewed message to Israel and its allies that these symbols remain a "red line."

"Our people, our nation, and free people around the world are witnessing a moment of strength, dignity, and pride as the resistance successfully carries out this honorable exchange deal, reflecting the unity of our people and our resis tance," Hamas added.

Addressing the international community, Hamas declared: "We say to the whole world: There is no migration except to Jerusalem.”

RECOMMENDED

“This is our response to all calls for displacement and eradication, whether from (US President) Donald Trump or his supporters in colonial and occupation forces,” it added.

Recently, Trump has suggested to take over Gaza and resettle Palestinians to neighboring countries and turn the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” His proposal has met widespread condemnation from the Arab world and beyond.

Earlier on Saturd ay, Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, and Islamic Jihad's military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, released three Israeli captives—including two dual nationals holding American and Russian citizenship— in eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

In exchange, Israel is set to release 369 Palestinian detainees as part of the deal.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on January 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15