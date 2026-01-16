The Syrian army has launched an operation targeting the terrorist organisation, YPG, and remnants of the former regime in Deir Hafir, Aleppo, according to state media.

In a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency on Friday, the army’s Operations Command said the forces began responding to sites of the groups and allied remnants of the former regime in the town of Deir Hafir.



The command said the targeted locations functioned as military bases for the YPG terror group and its allies, from which Iranian-made suicide drones were launched towards the city of Aleppo.



It said the same sites played a key role in shelling eastern Aleppo’s countryside and in blocking civilians from leaving the area.

Before launching the operation, the Syrian army issued several warnings that it would target areas that the YPG was using "as a launching point for their terrorist operations towards the city of Aleppo and its eastern countryside.”

Syria's army deployed reinforcements near Deir Hafir over the past few days after driving out the YPG terrorists from Aleppo city last week.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terror group PKK.