British forces are responding to a suspected drone strike at their RAF base in Akrotiri, Cyprus island, after two drones targeted the facility, with one intercepted and no casualties reported.

The strike hit the RAF Akrotiri base at midnight, said the British defence ministry, adding that its forces were handling a "live situation".

"Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

‘Defensive measures’

The incident came as Britain agreed on Sunday to allow the United States to use British military bases to fire "defensive" strikes aimed at destroying Iranian missiles and their launchers.