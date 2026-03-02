WORLD
2 min read
Drone strike hits UK RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus island
The incident comes after Britain agreed to let the United States use its bases for “defensive” strikes on Iranian missiles and launchers.
Drone strike hits UK RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus island
Police check vehicles on the road leading to RAF Akrotiri, a British base in the island of Cyprus, which was hit by an unmanned drone overnight / Reuters
March 2, 2026

British forces are responding to a suspected drone strike at their RAF base in Akrotiri, Cyprus island, after two drones targeted the facility, with one intercepted and no casualties reported.

Britain’s RAF base at Akrotiri in the island of Cyprus was targeted by two drones, one of which was intercepted, sources said on Monday, while Greek-administered Cyprus authorities reported the drone attack caused damage at the British base.

The strike hit the RAF Akrotiri base at midnight, said the British defence ministry, adding that its forces were handling a "live situation".

"Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people," a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

‘Defensive measures’

The incident came as Britain agreed on Sunday to allow the United States to use British military bases to fire "defensive" strikes aimed at destroying Iranian missiles and their launchers.

RECOMMENDED

The Royal Air Force Akrotiri base is a British overseas territory on the island of Cyprus.

London recently deployed additional assets to the site as "defensive measures", including air and drone defence systems, radars, and F-35 aircraft.

While announcing that British bases can be used by US forces for defensive strikes, Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed that Britain was "not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and we will not join offensive action now".

"But Iran is pursuing a scorched-earth strategy, so we are supporting the collective self-defence of our allies and our people in the region," he said in a post on X.

RelatedTRT World - Cyprus’s unspoken third actor problem: Britain's sovereign military base areas
Explore
US loses nearly $2 billion worth of military equipment in first 4 days of war on Iran
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school