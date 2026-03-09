NATO kicked off its biennial Arctic drills on Monday, this year highlighting the role of civilians in supporting military operations.

The exercises come amid heightened tensions following US President Donald Trump’s controversial attempt to take over Greenland from Denmark, a fellow NATO member.

Named Cold Response, the drills focus on defending the European Arctic, where NATO members Norway and Finland share a border with Russia.

This year’s exercises will run from March 9 to 19.

The drills are now part of Arctic Sentry, NATO’s mission to bolster its presence in the polar region—a move designed in part to ease tensions sparked by Trump’s Greenland push.

Trump insists the US needs Greenland to fend off threats from Russian and Chinese interests in the Arctic, and that Denmark cannot ensure its security.

The governments of both Denmark and Greenland say the island is not for sale.

Cold Response

Around 25,000 troops from 14 countries, including the United States and Denmark, will take part in this year’s Cold Response military exercise, primarily held across northern Norway and Finland.