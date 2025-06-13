In one of its deadliest attacks involving drones and more than 200 fighter jets , Israel killed at least six nuclear scientists in Iran in the early hours of Friday.

Tel Aviv claims that Iran is building an atomic bomb, but Tehran denies it is pursuing nuclear weapons.

Over the years, many Iranian nuclear scientists have been killed in operations widely attributed to Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad. Israel rarely confirms its involvement in such operations.

Here is a timeline of high-profile assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists allegedly by Israel in recent years.

Ardeshir Hosseinpour – January 2007

A nuclear physicist and lecturer at Shiraz University and Malek Ashtar University of Technology, Hosseinpour was an expert in electromagnetism and a key figure in Iran’s nuclear research, particularly at the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center.

Some reports suggested that he had been asphyxiated “following a gas leak”, but Iranian intelligence said it was convinced that Hosseinpour was a victim of Israel.

Stratfor, a prominent US private intelligence company and research group, also claimed in a February 2007 report that Hosseinpour was killed by Mossad.

Masoud Ali Mohammadi – January 2010

A physics professor at the University of Tehran, Mohammadi was a nuclear scientist with expertise in particle physics and quantum field. He was part of a nuclear research programme tied to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

He was killed by a remote-controlled bomb attached to a motorcycle parked near his car outside his home in Tehran. The explosion shattered windows in his apartment building and injured two bystanders.

Iran held Israel and the US responsible for his assassination and arrested 10 Iranian citizens for allegedly working for Mossad.

Majid Shahriari – November 2010

A nuclear engineering professor at Shahid Beheshti University, Shahriari was a key figure in Iran’s nuclear programme.

He was killed when motorcyle-borne assassins attached a magnetic bomb to his car in Tehran traffic, detonating it remotely. His wife was wounded in the attack.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, then president of Iran, blamed the attack on the Zionist regime and its Western backers.