Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis appealed for calm after a wave of seismic tremors hit the tourist island of Santorini, prompting concern among locals and hundreds of departures.

Speaking from Brussels on Monday, Mitsotakis said authorities were monitoring a "very intense" geological phenomenon over recent days, adding: "I want to ask our islanders above all to remain calm."

Known for its spectacular cliffside views and a dormant volcano, Santorini and neighbouring Aegean Sea islands have been hit by hundreds of tremors since last week, the largest with a magnitude of 4.9.

The neighbouring islands of Anafi, Ios and Amorgos have also been affected.

The activity has prompted authorities to send rescue units to the area and close schools, and some areas have been declared off-limits because of rockslide risks.

Britain issued a travel warning, urging its nationals to follow the advice of local officials.

Greek authorities have also asked people to avoid large gatherings in enclosed spaces and stay away from certain ports, derelict buildings and empty swimming pools.

Efthymios Lekkas, president of the Organisation of Antiseismic Planning and Protection, told public broadcaster ERT on Monday that there was a "faint possibility of a 5.5-magnitude earthquake", but ruled out one measuring over six.

Many among the population of over 15,000 spent the night outdoors, while others are leaving the island by sea and air.

Thousands scared and leaving