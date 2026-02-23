Humanitarian aid is entering Gaza only "drop by drop," European Commissioner for Equality and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib has said, calling for expanded access through the Rafah crossing, fewer restrictions on dual-use goods, and greater access for NGOs operating on the ground.

“The crossing point is open, but not enough,” Lahbib said on Monday at the doorstep of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, warning that “there are still strikes every day” and that “citizens are killed and injured every day because of the strikes.”

She stressed that “the first phase is not fully implemented, so we still need to work on this first phase before talking about the second.”

Highlighting risks to humanitarian staff, she said: “So far, 600 humanitarian workers have been killed,” adding that aid operations cannot effectively alleviate suffering without “unhindered humanitarian access.”

‘Real, concrete action on the ground’

Lahbib also addressed the war in Ukraine ahead of its fourth anniversary, describing what she witnessed during a recent visit.