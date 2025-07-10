Washington DC — The United States has urged UN and global aid agencies to partner with the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) — the newly created American organisation backed by Israel to feed Gaza's starving and besieged Palestinian population — claiming the group has to date distributed millions of meals and prevented its alleged looting "by Hamas."

"There are now 69 million meals that have been distributed to date at four distribution centres, all while preventing Hamas looting, which is of course an incredible feat, that should be commended and supported," US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Thursday during a media briefing.

"We also call on other aid agencies and the UN to participate."

Bruce hailed the system, saying it aligns with President Donald Trump's directives for innovative regional solutions.

"It has been implemented and it works, and of course it's part of the creative solutions that the president has asked for regarding that region," she added.

The more than two million residents of Gaza are facing dire humanitarian conditions as Israel has severely limited aid during its devastating war in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

The current aid distribution system, supported by the US and Israel, has faced international condemnation, especially over the Palestinian lives lost at the distribution sites.

According to new figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 700 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and private contractors attempting to obtain food in the enclave since late May.

Around 5,000 Palestinians seeking aid have been wounded in almost daily shootings during aid distributions, the Ministry added.

This has spurred renewed condemnation of the US and Israeli-backed aid scheme.

The UN aid agency has called GHF's aid distribution as "an abomination" and "a death trap costing more lives than it saves."

UN and private aid groups have refused to collaborate with GHF, citing breaches of humanitarian principles. They accuse US and its ally Israel of controlling who receives aid in the devastated enclave.