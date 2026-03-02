Turkish air carriers suspend all flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan until March 6 due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said authorities are actively monitoring the situation and have taken precautions to ensure aviation safety.

Uraloglu stated that notices to air missions are still in effect, officially closing airspace over Iran, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Southern Syria.

Civil aviation operates only in Oman, Lebanon, and parts of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, emergency traffic routing is underway in the UAE, with Emirates and Etihad Airways flights scheduled to resume on Monday.

Uraloglu noted that a single Turkish Airlines aircraft is currently grounded at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, along with a Pegasus Airlines aircraft.

Cancellations may continue