TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish air carriers suspend all flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan until March 6
Turkish Airlines, AJet, Pegasus Airlines, and SunExpress cancel flights to several Middle Eastern countries through Wednesday amid escalating risks.
Turkish air carriers suspend all flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan until March 6
Turkish carriers are rerouting their active flights to avoid all restricted airspaces. / Reuters
March 2, 2026

Turkish air carriers suspend all flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan until March 6 due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said authorities are actively monitoring the situation and have taken precautions to ensure aviation safety.

Uraloglu stated that notices to air missions are still in effect, officially closing airspace over Iran, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Southern Syria.

Civil aviation operates only in Oman, Lebanon, and parts of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, emergency traffic routing is underway in the UAE, with Emirates and Etihad Airways flights scheduled to resume on Monday.

Uraloglu noted that a single Turkish Airlines aircraft is currently grounded at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, along with a Pegasus Airlines aircraft.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye and Iran suspend day-trip border crossings as regional tensions escalate

Cancellations may continue

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye’s budget carrier AJet currently has no aircraft stranded in any of the restricted regional zones.

At the same time, Tailwind Airlines has one aircraft in Iraq, currently leased to an Iraqi firm.

Turkish carriers are rerouting their active flights to avoid all restricted airspaces.

"Due to ongoing risks in the region, flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan by THY, AJet, Pegasus, and SunExpress have been cancelled until March 6," the minister said.

“Pegasus Airlines will not operate Iran flights until March 12, while all flights planned to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE have been cancelled until March 3,” he noted.

“Decisions are being made based on daily assessments, and if there are no improvements in the current conditions, cancellations may continue on a daily basis,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - Several US jets crash in Kuwait, crew survives: defence ministry
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan