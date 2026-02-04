China last month announced an ambitious five-year plan to deploy data centres that float 800km above Earth.

This week, US billionaire Elon Musk unveiled similar plans – aggressively raising funds to fuel SpaceX's orbital data centre ambitions, with a recent merger and an impending public offering of shares.

Analysts have interpreted the latest developments as a strategic move to build data centres in space , where AI infrastructure can scale without the constraints of Earth.

As AI demand soars, companies like SpaceX and Google are racing to launch computing infrastructure into orbit. The shift of energy-guzzling AI infrastructure from Earth to orbit promises unlimited solar power and cooler operations in the vacuum of space.

The push stems from a simple problem: Earth’s data centres are already operating under immense pressure because of AI's insatiable hunger for energy.

Training massive AI models requires enormous electricity that is enough to power hundreds of thousands of homes annually. This forces AI firms to rely on vast data centres that take away electric grid capacity while consuming large quantities of water for cooling operations.

For consumers in areas near data centres, the price of electricity increased 267 percent in the last five years.

Similarly, an average 100-megawatt data centre in the US devours about two million litres of water per day, which is equivalent to the daily water consumption of about 6,500 households.

Musk has been vocal about space-based data centres. In late 2025, he declared on X that SpaceX “will be doing” data centres in space by scaling up its next-generation Starlink V3 satellites, which use high-speed laser links for data transfer.

Launched by the massive Starship rocket, these satellites will form constellations in outer space and serve as floating supercomputers.

Musk envisions delivering 100 gigawatts of power to high-earth orbit within four to five years, potentially scaling to 100 terawatts from a lunar base.

He plans to achieve this ambition by raising $25 billion through the sale of shares in SpaceX in the coming months.

Besides Musk’s SpaceX, Google is also aiming to set up data centres in space with Project Suncatcher , a research initiative exploring solar-powered satellite networks equipped with AI chips.

In sun-synchronous orbits , which are paths that keep satellites in near-constant sunlight, these satellite networks can harvest energy up to eight times more efficiently than ground-based solar panels in the absence of night-time darkness or clouds.

Google plans to launch two prototype satellites in early 2027. Calling it a “moonshot”, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has predicted that space-based data centres will feel as normal as today's cloud servers within a decade.

A dozen or so other players, including ChatGPT developer OpenAI , are also betting on orbital data centres to power their growth in the age of AI.

Orbiting data centres will bring enormous benefits to AI firms. Space offers passive cooling as heat will radiate directly into the void without fans or water. Similarly, lasers transfer data between satellites faster than fibre optics on Earth.

For AI firms, this means breaking free from terrestrial limits, enabling quicker training of AI models that are central to growth and innovation.

Challenges abound

Despite optimism shown by big AI firms, many analysts say the road to orbital AI is fraught with hurdles.

Jermaine Gutierrez, a research fellow at the European Space Policy Institute in Austria, tells TRT World that thermal management in space is the “headline challenge” that AI firms are expected to face.

AI chips generate intense heat. In the vacuum of space, it becomes a challenge to blow air over them to bring down their temperature.

In other words, data centres in space will need powerful radiators to beam that heat away from AI chips.

“In orbit, you must reject heat by radiating it away,” Gutierrez says.

At AI-training power densities, radiating that heat away becomes a “megastructure” problem that can’t be resolved by using a bigger heatsink, he says.

ESPI teams are “heavily focused” on solving the radiator challenge, he adds.

Launch costs add another layer of challenges for orbital data centres.

Gutierrez says that until the launch prices drop to around $200 per kilogramme, thanks to reusable rockets like Starship, the launch affordability will remain a problem.