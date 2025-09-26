Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that his country would not withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, even if UN sanctions are reinstated as expected this weekend.

"We do not intend to leave the NPT," Pezeshkian told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, warning that foreign powers were seeking "a superficial pretext to set the region ablaze."

Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA said it had resumed inspections in Iran this week following a hiatus in the wake of US and Israeli attacks on Tehran's atomic facilities.

"Inspections are confidential and we cannot confirm their location, but we can confirm that inspections have taken place this week," it said in a statement.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left the door open to further talks ahead of the late Saturday deadline for a deal on Iran's nuclear program that would prevent deep economic sanctions from automatically taking effect.

Iran will "never bow" to pressure from the West over its nuclear program, the country's foreign minister has vowed after a failed push by Moscow and Beijing at the UN Security Council to delay sanctions.

"Diplomacy never dies," he said.

Russia said there would be "no snapback" of biting UN sanctions on Iran even after the failure of efforts by Moscow and Beijing at the Security Council to stave off the measures.

"There has been no snapback, and there will be no snapback. Any moves to resuscitate anti-Iranian Security Council resolutions, which were in effect prior to 2013, are null and void," Russia's deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told the Council.