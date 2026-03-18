In recent years, Latin America has diversified its international relationships. The expansion of trade with Beijing and the consolidation of platforms like the China-CELAC Forum have contributed to a more pluralistic environment.

This process is now starting to extend into areas long dominated by the United States, including security—a development that has sparked a reaction in Washington.

On March 7, the US launched the Shield of the Americas, a grouping of Latin American governments aligned with President Donald Trump’s administration to coordinate actions against cartels, gangs, and transnational criminal networks.

Presented as an urgent response to regional violence and insecurity, the initiative also reflects an attempt to restructure hemispheric security cooperation.

While the initiative reflects the political style of the second Trump administration and its focus on alliances among like-minded governments, Shield of the Americas does not emerge out of nowhere.

Regional cooperation against drug trafficking and organised crime has been a recurring pillar of inter-American diplomacy for decades.

Since the First Summit of the Americas in Miami (1994) , the fight against drug trafficking and organised crime became central to hemispheric cooperation.

This drive led to the creation of multilateral assessment mechanisms and increasing judicial coordination among countries.

One example is the Multilateral Evaluation Mechanism , established after the Second Summit in Santiago (1998) to track each country’s progress in combating drugs through peer reviews.

The idea was simple: criminal networks operate regionally, so regional responses are necessary.

In the early 2000s, the agenda expanded: the Third Summit in Quebec (2001) linked security and democracy defence against emerging threats.

The extraordinary Summit in Monterrey (2004) introduced the concept of multidimensional security, integrating terrorism and organised crime.

And the Fifth Summit in Port of Spain (2009) strengthened regional cooperation against gangs, illicit trafficking, and transnational criminal networks.

However, these initiatives maintained a key feature of Pan-Americanism: inclusivity. The summits of the Americas were conceived as forums where all hemispheric governments could debate and coordinate policies, even amid deep political differences.

In this sense, the latest summit in Doral represents a significant shift.

The new format does not seek to bring all countries together but rather a subset, making cooperation more selective and, in a way, more instrumental.

Selective coalitions in hemispheric cooperation

Selective cooperation had been developing for years. During Trump’s first term, US-Latin America relations were managed primarily through bilateral meetings and agreements with countries willing to coordinate specific agendas with Washington.

One example was Growth in the Americas (2019) , launched to promote energy and infrastructure investments with governments seeking closer economic ties with the US.

The trend became more visible at the 2022 Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, when the Biden administration chose not to invite Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua , signalling that some hemispheric initiatives were increasingly limited to willing administrations.

Shield of the Americas deepens this logic, now applied to security, while raising significant political and operational questions.

The Doral Declaration, signed by defence ministers, is notably limited: it establishes no permanent mechanisms, funding, or clear procedures for regional coordination.