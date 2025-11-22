Belarus has pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens, state TV has said, as part of an agreement between President Alexander Lukashenko and US counterpart Donald Trump.

"The president has pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens who committed criminal offences on the territory of our country," Lukashenko's spokesperson Natalia Eismont told state TV on Saturday.

The pardon, which was requested by Ukraine, was a result of "the agreements reached between US President Donald Trump and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko," she said.

The move was aimed at "creating conditions for the settlement of the armed conflict in the neighbouring state," the spokesperson added, referring to the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainians, who were not identified, are being handed over to Kiev "right now," according to Eismont.