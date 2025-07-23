Mediators have been shuttling between Israel and Hamas negotiators since July 6 as they scramble to end nearly two years of war in Gaza where fears of mass starvation are growing.

Through 21 months of fighting, both sides have clung to long-held positions, preventing two short-lived truces from being converted into a lasting ceasefire.

The stakes are higher now with growing numbers of starvation deaths in the Palestinian territory casting a spotlight on Israel's refusal to allow in more aid.

Related TRT Global - 15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours

With pressure for a breakthrough mounting, Washington said top envoy Steve Witkoff is to travel to Europe this week for talks on a Gaza ceasefire and aid corridor.

US officials said he might head to the Middle East.

As the humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorates drastically, are the two sides closer to reaching an agreement?

What do warring parties want?

After more than two weeks of negotiations efforts by mediators, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States are at a standstill.

The proposal on the table involves a 60-day ceasefire, and the release of ten living hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas insists any agreement must include guarantees of a lasting end to the war.

Israel rejects any such guarantees, insisting that Hamas must give up its capacity to fight or govern as a prerequisite for peace.

"The cold hard truth is that for domestic political considerations neither (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu nor Hamas leaders in Gaza have an interest in seeing a swift outcome and a comprehensive ceasefire," said Karim Bitar, a lecturer in Middle Eastern studies at Paris's Sciences Po university.

"Both would have to answer serious questions from their own constituencies," he added.

Related TRT Global - Where does the Gaza ceasefire deal stand?

Is the war affecting the negotiations?