Bill Gates, Microsoft's co-founder, issued an apology to staff at his philanthropic foundation for his association with Jeffrey Epstein, conceding judgment errors created negative perceptions about the organisation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein," Gates said on Tuesday during an internal meeting, according to audio obtained by the newspaper. "I apologise to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made."

The billionaire revealed he engaged in extramarital relationships with two Russian women, which Epstein subsequently learned about, though he emphasised that the women were not among Epstein's abuse victims.

Regarding photographs in recently disclosed Epstein documents depicting him alongside women with obscured faces, Gates explained they were snapshots Epstein requested him to pose for with the convicted sex offender's office personnel.

"I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit," said Gates, emphasising he maintained no contact with Epstein's victims or the women in his circle.