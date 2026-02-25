WORLD
Bill Gates calls Epstein ties a 'mistake', issues apology
Billionaire admits meetings with sex offender cast cloud over Gates Foundation, insists he did nothing illicit, never spent time with victims.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates apologizes for Epstein ties, says it was ‘mistake’ / Reuters
Bill Gates, Microsoft's co-founder, issued an apology to staff at his philanthropic foundation for his association with Jeffrey Epstein, conceding judgment errors created negative perceptions about the organisation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein," Gates said on Tuesday during an internal meeting, according to audio obtained by the newspaper. "I apologise to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made."

The billionaire revealed he engaged in extramarital relationships with two Russian women, which Epstein subsequently learned about, though he emphasised that the women were not among Epstein's abuse victims.

Regarding photographs in recently disclosed Epstein documents depicting him alongside women with obscured faces, Gates explained they were snapshots Epstein requested him to pose for with the convicted sex offender's office personnel.

"I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit," said Gates, emphasising he maintained no contact with Epstein's victims or the women in his circle.

Gates noted his initial encounter with Epstein occurred in 2011, with subsequent meetings continuing despite reservations voiced by his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, beginning in 2013. He credited her instincts, acknowledging she maintained doubts about the association throughout the relationship.

The billionaire disclosed his interactions with Epstein extended through 2014, involving air travel with Epstein and gatherings across multiple countries, including Germany, France and the US, though he emphasised he avoided overnight stays and never visited Epstein's private island property.

Gates explained that the presence of other prominent individuals at the gatherings created an illusion of legitimacy, but acknowledged his connection and recently surfaced correspondence from government records have damaged his foundation's standing and contradicted its fundamental principles.

Epstein died in custody at a New York detention facility in 2019 while awaiting prosecution on human trafficking allegations. His 2008 guilty plea in the US state of Florida resulted in a conviction for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

SOURCE:AA
