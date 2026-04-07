Explosions were heard on Iran’s Kharg Island in the Gulf following US-Israeli air strikes, Iranian media reported.

Mehr News Agency said on Tuesday that US and Israeli warplanes carried out several air strikes on the island, causing multiple explosions.

A US official, however, told Reuters the additional strikes on military targets did not impact oil infrastructure.



The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, described at least some of the strikes as targeting sites that had been previously struck before and said the attack occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

No details were yet available about casualties or damage.