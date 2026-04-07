WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US-Israel strikes hit Iran's Kharg Island, multiple blasts reported
Iranian media say multiple strikes hit the key oil export terminal, as Trump earlier floated seizing the island to “control” Iranian oil amid escalating regional conflict.
US-Israel strikes hit Iran's Kharg Island, multiple blasts reported
Last week, Trump said that all military targets on the Kharg Island “have been completely destroyed.” / Reuters
4 hours ago

Explosions were heard on Iran’s Kharg Island in the Gulf following US-Israeli air strikes, Iranian media reported.

Mehr News Agency said on Tuesday that US and Israeli warplanes carried out several air strikes on the island, causing multiple explosions.

A US official, however, told Reuters the additional strikes on military targets did not impact oil infrastructure.

The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, described at least some of the strikes as targeting sites that had been previously struck before and said the attack occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

No details were yet available about casualties or damage.

RECOMMENDED

Last week, US President Donald Trump said that all military targets on the Kharg Island “have been completely destroyed.”

Trump also expressed interest in “controlling” Iranian oil, suggesting that seizing Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, was among the options under consideration.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities have not updated the toll in recent days.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Iran calls on youth to form human chains around power plants as Trump deadline looms
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump says Iran 'can be taken out in one night, and that might be tomorrow night'
By Sadiq S Bhat
Artemis astronauts break record for farthest human spaceflight
Russia warns of response if Baltic states allow Ukrainian drones in airspace
Extremist Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque again amid ongoing closure
ICRC urges respect for war rules after Trump's renewed rhetoric against Iran
Israel continues to undermine all efforts to end Iran war: Türkiye's Erdogan
China's Xi pushes rapid new energy system development as Middle East war continues
Turkish communications head marks Anadolu Agency's 106th anniversary
'Another war crime by US-Israel': Outrage grows after strike targets Iran's Sharif University
Deadly Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue as dozens more killed in last 24 hours
Israeli fire kills 12 more Palestinians, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
Iran rejects temporary truce with US, demands guarantees to end 'imposed war'
EU chief labels US-Israeli strikes on Iran civilian infrastructure 'illegal'
US-Israeli strikes near Iran nuclear power plant 'must stop': IAEA
US-Israeli strike hits Iran's largest petrochemical complex