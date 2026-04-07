Explosions were heard on Iran’s Kharg Island in the Gulf following US-Israeli air strikes, Iranian media reported.
Mehr News Agency said on Tuesday that US and Israeli warplanes carried out several air strikes on the island, causing multiple explosions.
A US official, however, told Reuters the additional strikes on military targets did not impact oil infrastructure.
The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, described at least some of the strikes as targeting sites that had been previously struck before and said the attack occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
No details were yet available about casualties or damage.
Last week, US President Donald Trump said that all military targets on the Kharg Island “have been completely destroyed.”
Trump also expressed interest in “controlling” Iranian oil, suggesting that seizing Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, was among the options under consideration.
Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities have not updated the toll in recent days.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.