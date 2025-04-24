Pakistan's government said on Thursday it would consider any attempt by India to stop the supply of water from the Indus River an "act of war".

"Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty... will be considered as an act of war and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of national power," a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said after a rare national security committee meeting.

Sharif convened the rare meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) with top military officials, including powerful Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, in the capital Islamabad in response to India's measures.

"Any threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains," a statement released by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office said after the NSC meeting.

New Delhi suspended a water-sharing treaty, announced the closure of the mainland border crossing with Pakistan, downgraded diplomatic ties and withdrew visas for Pakistanis on Wednesday night, just over 24 hours after gunmen killed 26 men in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The slew of measures announced by the Pakistan government in response on Thursday included expelling Indian diplomats and cancelling visas for Indian nationals with the exception of Sikh pilgrims.

