US tech giant Microsoft has fired two software engineers who protested the company’s AI technology supply to the Israeli military.

Ibtihal Aboussad, a software engineer in Microsoft's AI division, was fired on Monday for "willful misconduct, disobedience, or neglect of duty."

Vaniya Agrawal, another engineer, had planned to resign on April 11, but the company made her resignation effective immediately on Monday, according to CNBC.

The protests began Friday when Aboussad, during the company's 50th-anniversary event, interrupted AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman’s presentation, shouting that he had "blood on his hands" and accusing Microsoft of enabling the Israeli military with AI weapons, saying, "50,000 people have died, and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region."

Later, Agrawal disrupted a separate panel featuring CEO Satya Nadella, former CEO Steve Ballmer, and founder Bill Gates, shouting, "Shame on all of you! Cut ties with Israel."

Following the protests, Aboussad emailed Microsoft staff and executives, alleging that the company had suppressed dissent among employees.



The email included a link to a petition from "No Azure for Apartheid", a group of Microsoft employees who have previously protested the company’s ties to Israel.