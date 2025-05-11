Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine on Sunday to resume direct peace talks in Istanbul, starting May 15.

Putin said at a news conference in Moscow that he would hold a phone call Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and request a platform for the talks to discuss pathways toward peace with Ukraine.

Russia is prepared to negotiate without preconditions.

There is a war underway now, and we suggest resuming negotiations. Those genuinely seeking peace will endorse this initiative," he said.

The president added that a new ceasefire could potentially be negotiated in Istanbul.