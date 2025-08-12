WORLD
Pakistan, US reaffirm counterterrorism cooperation in Islamabad talks
Bilateral dialogue addresses threats from BLA, Daesh-K, and TTP, with a focus on building institutional capacity and using multilateral platforms.
The US Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Gregory D. LoGerfo, met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister./ x.com/ForeignOfficePk / User Upload
August 12, 2025

Pakistan and the United States have held the latest round of their Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad, reaffirming a shared commitment to combating terrorism "in all its forms and manifestations."

The meeting was co-chaired on Tuesday by Pakistan’s Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir, and US Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D. LoGerfo.

Both sides underscored the need for effective strategies against threats from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Daesh-K and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror groups.

The US delegation praised Pakistan’s continued efforts to contain terrorist entities that threaten regional and global security.

Washington also expressed condolences for the loss of civilian and law enforcement lives in recent attacks, including the Jaffar Express bombing and a school bus explosion in Khuzdar.

The dialogue addressed the importance of enhancing institutional frameworks and building capacity to respond to security challenges.

Both sides discussed measures to counter the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

Participants reaffirmed their intent to work together in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, to promote sustainable and effective counterterrorism approaches.

Emphasising the long-standing US–Pakistan partnership, both sides said sustained and structured engagement was essential for countering terrorism and advancing peace and stability.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
