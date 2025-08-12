Pakistan and the United States have held the latest round of their Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad, reaffirming a shared commitment to combating terrorism "in all its forms and manifestations."

The meeting was co-chaired on Tuesday by Pakistan’s Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir, and US Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D. LoGerfo.

Both sides underscored the need for effective strategies against threats from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Daesh-K and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror groups.

The US delegation praised Pakistan’s continued efforts to contain terrorist entities that threaten regional and global security.

Washington also expressed condolences for the loss of civilian and law enforcement lives in recent attacks, including the Jaffar Express bombing and a school bus explosion in Khuzdar.