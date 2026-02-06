Ahead of talks with the US in Oman, the Iranian foreign minister on Friday said Tehran is engaging in diplomacy “in good faith,” noting that “commitments need to be honoured.”

"Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights," Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

"Commitments need to be honoured," he said, stressing that equal standing, mutual respect, and mutual interests are “a must and the pillars of a durable agreement.”

Washington and Tehran are scheduled to hold nuclear negotiations in Oman on Friday. US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff will represent the American side.

Iran will be represented by a diplomatic delegation headed by Araghchi. The Iranian foreign minister has arrived in the Omani capital Muscat for the meeting, the country's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.