Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
Equal standing, mutual respect and mutual interests are a 'must' for a durable deal, Iran's top diplomat says as he arrives in the Omani capital to take part in Friday's talks.
[File] "Commitments need to be honoured," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X. / Reuters
February 6, 2026

Ahead of talks with the US in Oman, the Iranian foreign minister on Friday said Tehran is engaging in diplomacy “in good faith,” noting that “commitments need to be honoured.”

"Iran enters diplomacy with open eyes and a steady memory of the past year. We engage in good faith and stand firm on our rights," Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

"Commitments need to be honoured," he said, stressing that equal standing, mutual respect, and mutual interests are “a must and the pillars of a durable agreement.”

Washington and Tehran are scheduled to hold nuclear negotiations in Oman on Friday. US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff will represent the American side.

Iran will be represented by a diplomatic delegation headed by Araghchi. The Iranian foreign minister has arrived in the Omani capital Muscat for the meeting, the country's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

The negotiations had been cast into doubt earlier this week, but a White House official confirmed to Anadolu that they would, in fact, be taking place.

The planned talks come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, fuelled by an American military build-up in the Gulf and repeated threats of military action by Trump following protests that swept through Iran starting in late December.

In recent days, several countries have stepped in and offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington to ease tensions, with Türkiye playing a particularly active role.

The US and its ally Israel accuse Iran of seeking to produce nuclear weapons, while Tehran says its nuclear programme is designed for peaceful purposes, including electricity generation.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
