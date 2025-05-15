Direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations are expected today in Istanbul. It marks their first face-to-face meeting since March 2022—an event that many view as a critical moment for peace.



According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the venue offers all the right conditions for successful talks: "You have politicians—your foreign minister, your president—who will help bring these negotiations to a successful conclusion. Türkiye is indeed crucial here."

US President Donald Trump also expressed optimism, suggesting that the parties could agree on a 30-day ceasefire: "Don't underestimate the meeting in Türkiye on Thursday, President Erdogan will be a great host."

Türkiye previously hosted Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in March 2022. That meeting led to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which helped stabilise global wheat prices and avert a food crisis. In September 2022, Türkiye also mediated a major prisoner exchange—215 Ukrainian soldiers for 55 Russian personnel, including politician Viktor Medvedchuk.

Russian-Ukrainian negotiations have intensified since early 2025, largely under pressure from the United States. Until now, however, these talks have been indirect. The Istanbul meeting will be the first direct bilateral dialogue in nearly three years.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reminded observers that Moscow and Kiev had nearly reached a deal in 2022, but their efforts failed due to the interference of “military barons”.



"Thanks to recent efforts, a new window of opportunity has opened. We hope and believe that the opportunities for achieving peace will not be missed this time," the Turkish leader added.

Political analyst Denis Denisov, told TRT World that Ankara’s role remains crucial: "Türkiye is one of the few countries that are effective mediators in this conflict."

Who is at the table?

A Russian delegation arrived at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport on Thursday morning with President Vladimir Putin approving the delegation’s composition just a day earlier. As in 2022, it is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, and includes: Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Medinsky stated on Telegram, the goal of the talks is “to establish a long-lasting and durable peace by eliminating the root causes of the conflict.”