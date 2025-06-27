Tell City is a small town nestled along the Ohio River, in Perry County, Indiana - a state that, according to Mental Health America’s 2023 report, ranks among the nation’s worst for mental wellness, with one of the highest prevalence rates of mental illness and substance use combined with one of the lowest rates of access to care.

The impression might be of a typical Midwestern outpost with tidy porches, faded signage, and quiet air. But the pastoral stillness conceals the churn of multiple crises. In this case, a community-wide mental health emergency, unfolding with a long, slow implosion.

Sheriff Alan Malone, who has patrolled Perry County for more than thirty years, describes a transformation in the calls his department receives.

“We’re not dealing with a domestic anymore,” he tells TRT World. “We’re dealing with a domestic that includes mental illness. Before, we never had that, or maybe we didn’t recognise it. Now we recognise it a lot.”

This recognition is one of the cruellest ironies of American public health. Only once the systems have come close to the point of collapse do their foundational absences become visible.

The backdrop is a familiar one to students of rural decline, and academic studies have directly linked the kind of economic distress found here to a rise in “deaths of despair” from suicide and overdose. The county’s median household income sits at $61,099, substantially lower than the national average. Nearly 40 percent of local jobs are in manufacturing, a sector whose instability has become the norm since the 1980s.

The opioid crisis swept through the region a decade ago, hollowing out lives and families in ways that were visible and measurable. What has replaced it is quieter: an epidemic of depression, anxiety, compounded by the profound isolation of the recent Covid pandemic and unresolved trauma.

“It’s hard in my world,” says Jared Stimpson, the CEO of Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH), in an interview with TRT World. “A hospital is created to take care of physical health. We are not there for mental health.”

This statement, offered with the kind of frankness that captures the central dilemma. Stimpson is referring to a health care system in which the allocation of services is determined not by need, but by profitability.

System designed to fail?

A decades-old reimbursement model prioritises surgical procedures and physical diagnostics. The dynamic is a core challenge plaguing the healthcare system in both developed and developing nations. The result is a devastating bottleneck.

This is not just a local American story. The struggle of this small Indiana community serves as a stark warning and a vital lesson for communities across the globe. It is a dispatch on what happens when the systems designed to protect us fail, and what it looks like when a community decides it must learn to save itself.

The local health department, facing demand it cannot meet, is reduced to managing a kind of administrative triage. To understand the crisis deputies face on the street, you must first understand the crisis created on spreadsheets and in policy documents. It is not an accident; it is a result of design.

A supervisor at the county health department sees the daily fallout. “Historically, we have had issues getting people referred to a mental health provider,” says Tara Lucas, the county’s Public Health Nurse Supervisor, to TRT World. In a rural resource desert like Perry County, this is the primary challenge. Providers who accept Medicaid, the state’s low-income insurance programme, fill their panels rapidly. Once full, no new referrals are accepted.

This systemic failure forces residents into an impossible choice: go without care entirely, or face a waitlist that stretches for months. “That leads to a very long wait time,” Lucas says. “Maybe they will say, okay, we can take them in December. If it’s June now.” If the crisis is an emergency, the only option is the hospital emergency room, a temporary fix for a chronic problem.

“At what point does society say, we need a mental health facility in every town?” Stimpson asks, articulating the fundamental question. “You treat the physical health, but mental health is huge.”

Portrait of transgenerational trauma

What emerges is a portrait of a community attempting to compensate for structural abandonment with improvisation and local goodwill.

In a county where only 14.3 percent of adults hold a bachelor’s degree, the school system becomes the community's single most important engine for opportunity — and often, it's only safety net. For the children of Perry County, school is often the only mental health facility or network they will ever know.

Tara Bishop, the superintendent of Perry Central schools, has watched the need explode. “We hired our first school social worker in 2000. Now we have six, with the same number of students,” she tells TRT World. Trauma, poverty, and substance abuse, which she sees as deeply woven into the fabric of the community, are often passed from parent to child. In a recent year, a full 25 percent of all students received school-based mental health counselling.

“There's a lot of people here who have dealt with trauma and they're raising children not having healed their own trauma, and then that bleeds on to their kids,” Bishop says. “And anything that gets between them and learning becomes our problem too.” For children with the most severe needs, she says, the system is a dead end, failing families in their darkest moments.

Some families, Bishop says, are beyond even the limited support schools can provide. “I feel so sorry for parents who have a child with serious mental illness,” she says, “because there’s no help for them.”

And so trauma compounds itself across generations. “There’s a lot of people here who have dealt with trauma and they’re raising children not having healed their own trauma,” she adds. “And then that bleeds on to their kids.”

Finding help on invisible paths

This cycle of unhealed trauma manifests in the adult population. Sometimes, those scars are fatal. On a summer night in 2023, the crisis erupted into irreversible tragedy.

Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn was responding to a domestic violence call at the local hospital when she was shot and killed by the suspect involved in the call.

Sheriff Malone, who knew Glenn as a friend, was one of the first to arrive at the scene of “chaos.” While the immediate aftermath was about violence, Malone reflects on the deeper cause. “Once you think about it, the suspect probably had some mental illness issues,” he says, soberly.