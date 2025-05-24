Sudan's Ministry of Health announced that hundreds of cholera cases had been registered in Khartoum State over the last four weeks.

Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, in a press release on Saturday, stated that the recent surge in cholera cases is estimated to be 600 to 700 cases per week over the last month.

He explained that the increase in cases was "an expected outcome following the liberation of Khartoum State and the return of many residents from Jabal Awliya and Al Salha, which led to deteriorating environmental conditions and problems with access to clean drinking water in those areas."

On Tuesday, the Sudanese army announced the completion of the "cleansing" of Khartoum State in central Sudan from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), following its takeover of Al Salha area, the last RSF stronghold in Omdurman, west of Khartoum.

The Sudanese minister noted that the Federal Health Emergency Room is working around the clock to monitor the health situation in the area and is taking necessary measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Infection rates are likely to decline in the coming weeks, particularly with the beginning of a cholera vaccination campaign in the coming days, he added.

Related TRT Global - Hundreds dead as Angola fights back against cholera outbreak

On Friday, the Sudan Doctors Network issued an urgent appeal to address the health crisis caused by Khartoum's cholera outbreak. On Thursday alone, 9 people died and 521 new cases were admitted to Omdurman's Al Naw Teaching Hospital.