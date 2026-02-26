A Thai political party that came second in this month's vote filed a criminal complaint on Thursday against the nation's election commissioners, accusing them of violating election laws, the party's deputy told AFP.

The reformist People's Party "submitted a case" to a criminal court against seven election commissioners, the Election Commission's secretary-general and another election official, deputy party leader Wayo Assawarungruang said.

"Two charges involve wrongful exercise of duties, and the last charge we claimed was about marking ballots with QR codes and barcodes which allow the votes to be traced and not kept secret as it should be," Wayo said.

The Election Commission confirmed the victory of caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's conservative Bhumjaithai party on Wednesday, ratifying most of the vote results.

Bhumjaithai won 170 constituencies, the most of any party, while People's Party, which had been polling first ahead of the election, came in second, with 88 constituencies, the commission said.

Some citizens and experts raised concerns after election day that QR codes and barcodes found on ballots could be used to identify individual voters.

But the commission said the markings were to ensure electoral security and prevent the use of fake ballots.

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases said it will decide whether to hear the case by March 24, according to Wayo.

If the court takes up the case, the nine face a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and the loss of their political rights for a decade.