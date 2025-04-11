Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Kosovo, and Libya on the sidelines of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, highlighting Türkiye’s push to deepen regional partnerships and advance dialogue amid global instability.

The three-day forum, which began on Friday in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, convenes world leaders, diplomats, and policy experts under the theme "Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World".

The event seeks to address major global challenges — including geopolitical tensions, inequality, violence, and climate change — while emphasising diplomacy’s role in rebuilding trust and cooperation.

Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties highlighted amid regional peace efforts

During his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan reaffirmed the strength of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan partnership, with a focus on strategic sectors such as energy, transportation, and defence, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also praised the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, describing it as "commendable" and underscoring Türkiye’s support for Azerbaijan’s role as a key architect of peace in the South Caucasus.

He added that Ankara is continuing its normalisation efforts with Armenia in parallel, signaling a broader regional stabilisation initiative.

Montenegro talks focus on economic cooperation

In talks with Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic, Erdogan emphasised the mutual benefits of boosting economic relations between Türkiye and Montenegro.

He proposed taking new steps in the near future to deepen cooperation, particularly in trade.

“Increasing the bilateral trade volume is a primary goal,” Erdogan said, as both sides discussed potential avenues for expanding economic collaboration.

Dialogue with Kosovo and Libya amid ongoing engagement

Erdogan also met with Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu and Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, continuing Türkiye’s active diplomatic engagement in the Balkans and North Africa.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani praised Türkiye's continued support for her country during her speech at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on Friday.

"I thank President Erdogan for his personal engagement since when he was prime minister in making sure that more and more nations around the world recognise our struggle for freedom and our right in independence," Osmani said, speaking as a panelist at the "ADFTalks" session.

Ankara has consistently supported political stability, development, and post-conflict recovery in both countries.

Türkiye maintains strong cultural and historical ties with the Balkans, and it has played a significant role in Libya’s political process in recent years, including support for the Tripoli-based government led by Dbeibeh.