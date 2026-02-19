A displaced Palestinian father has recalled the joy of Ramadan before the Israeli genocide upended his life, saying this year’s holy month has begun without the happiness his family once knew.

Waleed al Zamli, a father of 11 now living in a tent in Mawasi after fleeing Israel’s military offensive, said the first day of Ramadan once meant lanterns for children, sweets and special dishes.

"Before the war, we would greet it with happiness," he said.

"This year, there’s no happiness."

Al Zamli said he lost his job after the shop where he worked was destroyed. For the first iftar, the fast-breaking evening meal, his wife collected food from a charity kitchen on Wednesday, adding soup to feed the family.

"It saddens and pains me that I am unable to provide for my family," he said.

Ramadan has arrived in Gaza under a fragile ceasefire deal, but many Palestinians say the festive spirit typically associated with the month is absent as they grapple with hardship, displacement and grief.

At a nearby charity kitchen, dozens gathered with empty pots, stretching out their arms in the hope of securing food.

Children, women and elderly people waited in crowded conditions.

During Ramadan, observant Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, marking the month with increased worship, reflection and charity.