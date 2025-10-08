Israel and Hamas entered a third day of peace talks at an Egyptian resort on Wednesday, with more senior officials from the United States, Israel and mediating countries expected to join — a sign that negotiators aim to tackle the toughest issues of an American plan to end the war in Gaza.

Qatar’s prime minister and top diplomat, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, was heading to the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh to join the talks.

Also expected on Wednesday were Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to a US official who was not authorised to speak to reporters because the trip has not yet been formally announced.

From Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top adviser, Ron Dermer, was also to join, an Israeli official said.

What do they want?

Hamas wants a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire, a complete pullout of Israeli forces and the immediate start of a comprehensive reconstruction process under the supervision of a Palestinian "national technocratic body".

Israel, for its part, wants Hamas to disarm, which the group rejects.

US officials suggest they want to initially focus talks on a halt to the fighting and the logistics of how the Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian detainees in Israel would be freed.

Prisoner lists exchanged

Hamas said on Wednesday that it exchanged with Israel the lists of Palestinian prisoners to be released, as Gaza ceasefire negotiations continued in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

“Today, lists of prisoners to be released were exchanged in accordance with the agreed criteria and numbers,” Taher al-Nunu, a media adviser to the Hamas chief, said in a statement on Telegram.

He said the negotiations “focused on mechanisms for ending the war, the withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza, and the exchange of prisoners”, adding that “a spirit of optimism prevails among all parties.”

Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan

On September 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza. Hamas agreed to the plan in principle.

The plan calls for an immediate ceasefire and release of the 48 hostages Hamas still holds from their October 7, 2023, cross-border attack on Israel.

It envisages Israel withdrawing its troops from Gaza after Hamas disarms, and an international security force being put in place.

Mediators express optimism