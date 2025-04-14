In a dramatic return to trade confrontation, President Donald Trump has reignited economic tensions with China through an aggressive new wave of tariffs.

Even as he announced a 90-day pause on implementing his tariff regime on other countries, the Trump administration escalated its protectionist agenda by raising taxes on Chinese imports to as high as 145 percent , citing unfair trade practices and national security concerns.

Branded as part of his newly-declared ‘Liberation Day’ initiative, the measures included a universal 10 percent tariff on all imports.

Beijing swiftly responded by increasing its own tariffs on US goods to 125 percent , setting the stage for another high-stakes trade standoff.

The revival of Trump’s combative trade strategy not only marks a pivotal moment in US-China relations but also raises urgent questions about the future of global trade stability and power competition.

At the heart of this renewed escalation lies a dispute over trade imbalances or tariffs and a broader reconfiguration of the global power struggle.

What we are witnessing is a strategic recalibration by major actors as they attempt to reposition themselves within an emerging world order marked by uncertainty and flux.

Unlike in the past, today’s leading powers are more assertive, centralised, and ideologically confident. This new environment oscillates between conflict and cooperation like a pendulum, continually redefining the limits and possibilities of engagement.

As each actor projects its influence across political, economic, social, and cultural dimensions—both domestically and in their respective regions—their stability and coherence enhance their capacity to shape the global landscape. For this reason, the confrontation is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon.

Rather, it has become an enduring feature of an international system in which rising powers are no longer merely reacting but actively rewriting the rules of the game.

What appears on the surface as a trade dispute is, in reality, a manifestation of a much deeper and more consequential struggle for global leadership.

The fundamental hypothesis here is that this is not merely about tariffs or economic leverage—it is a contest between two systemic actors seeking to shape the architecture of a new international order.

This confrontation is playing out most visibly in the economic and commercial realm. Still, the tools and arenas of competition are fluid. It could spill over into the political, military, or security domains at any moment.

In fact, in the cultural and social spheres, this rivalry has been unfolding for quite some time. The persistent divergence in values, governance models, and soft power narratives underscores the intensity of the clash.

What we are witnessing, then, is not a policy disagreement but a geopolitical power play with long-term structural implications.

More accurately, we are witnessing a form of partial decoupling —an uneasy unraveling of interdependence between the world’s two biggest economies that stops short of total disengagement.

This process is neither linear nor absolute, and much of its ambiguity stems from the internal complexities within both countries.

Dragon in the shadows

On the one hand, the US is grappling with deep political polarisation , recurring institutional dysfunction, and an increasingly volatile electoral climate.

On the other hand, China is facing mounting structural challenges: an ageing population, a slowing economy , and growing tensions between state control and market flexibility.

These internal uncertainties constrain each actor’s ability to commit to a clean break entirely and, instead, push them into a mode of selective disengagement—prioritising separation in sensitive sectors like semiconductors or data governance while remaining entangled in trade, finance, and global supply chains.

This selective decoupling reflects not just strategic calculus but also domestic fragility masked by outward assertiveness.

As internal volatility and regional uncertainties persist, both the US and China find themselves compelled to reinforce their influence in their immediate neighbourhoods—yet neither power can take these spaces for granted.

Washington’s traditional alliances in East Asia and Europe are increasingly strained by divergent threat perceptions and shifting domestic politics, while Beijing’s sphere of influence is challenged by wary neighbours, territorial disputes , and growing resistance to its assertiveness.

This fragility in regional alignments means that the decisive arena of great power competition is unlikely to be their respective cores but rather the peripheries—especially the Global South.

From Africa and Latin America to Southeast Asia and the Middle East, emerging economies are becoming the primary sites of engagement, persuasion, and rivalry.